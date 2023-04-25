South Africa

'Sleeping on the job': crime intelligence under fire at Loyiso Nkohla memorial

25 April 2023 - 20:16
Mourners gather for the memorial service in Khayelitsha.
Mourners gather for the memorial service in Khayelitsha.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Ses'khona People's Rights Movement president Andile Lili lambasted the country's crime intelligence structures at the Tuesday memorial service for slain activist Loyiso Nkohla — whom he claimed would still be alive if they were not “sleeping on the job”.

“If Loyiso believed in something, he lived it. We mobilised to fight the movement of the devil's alliance,” Lili told mourners at a community hall in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

He described Lili as an organiser and recalled Ses' Khona's clashes with the ANC and how Nkohla stood his ground.  

“The ANC organised a parallel with Ses' Khona.  There were (more than 50 people) at the ANC rally. There were about 40,000 at the Ses' Khona rally. Loyiso used to laugh at that.”

Lili then laid into crime intelligence structures.  

“To the journalists, please ask the president why this country's intelligence is sleeping. There are various groupings, paraparas (criminals), and extortionists who want a share of (infrastructure) projects.  People are starving because of these extortionists. Those dogs who killed Loyiso like a criminal should be arrested,” he said.  

“Go well (comrade), but you won't sleep well.  Can Loyiso be shot 19 times and nothing happens?” he asked.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also spoke at the service.

Nkohla, who quit politics for a career in business, was allegedly being extorted over contracts related to the reopening of the strategic central railway line corridor in Cape Town, the Sunday Times reported at the weekend. 

He had a contract to act as a community “social mediator” for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), facilitating the resettlement of families who had illegally erected shacks along the line.

Nkohla's  murder is under investigation by the Hawks.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Slain 'poo thrower in chief' Loyiso Nkohla 'was being extorted’ over lucrative railway project

Slain activist Loyiso Nkohla's decision to quit politics and enter the business world proved to be a deadly one.
News
2 days ago

Activist once dubbed 'poo thrower in chief' gunned down in Cape Town

Activist and former political party campaigner Loyiso Nkohla — who earned the nickname  “poo thrower in chief” for his controversial faeces-dumping ...
News
1 week ago

'Poo thrower in chief' Loyiso Nkohla leaves politics after involvement with four parties

Nkohla rose to national prominence around 2010, when he led the unconventional "poo protests", transporting portable toilets from informal ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  3. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  4. It's raining high-speed golf balls in Observatory and residents are not ... News
  5. Revamps, helicopters, cars and VIPs: Inside UAE delegation's Eastern Cape visit News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...