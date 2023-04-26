The march was led by movement president Sbusiso Zikode who said: “Impoverished people are not free, and when the ANC and the government lie to us and tell us that we are free they insult our intelligence and our humanity.
“We are not free because we are assassinated and murdered by the izinkabi (hitmen) and the police.
“We will not be free until land, wealth and power are shared fairly, every person has the right to organise freely and safely and to participate in all decision-making that affects them and the humanity and dignity of every person is respected.”
Zikode said his movement had marked “UnFreedom Day” since 2006.
“In the beginning, the ANC tried to ban UnFreedom Day and sent out police in armoured vehicles and helicopters to suppress our right to gather in rejection of fake freedom.”
The list of grievances was received by Dr Sipho Cele on behalf of the mayor of eThekwini and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Abahlali baseMjondolo hold 'Unfreedom Day' march in Durban
'We are not free because we are assassinated and murdered by the izinkabi and the police,' the movement says
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Abahlali baseMjondolo held a march called “Unfreedom Day” in Durban on Wednesday to deliver a list of demands in the form of a memorandum.
The march was the first of three planned by the shack dwellers' movement for this week.
The next march will be from Vukuzakhe location to the Volksrust town hall in Mpumalanga on Friday, and there will also be a rally at the Goodhope settlement in Germiston, Gauteng, on Saturday.
The march was led by movement president Sbusiso Zikode who said: “Impoverished people are not free, and when the ANC and the government lie to us and tell us that we are free they insult our intelligence and our humanity.
“We are not free because we are assassinated and murdered by the izinkabi (hitmen) and the police.
“We will not be free until land, wealth and power are shared fairly, every person has the right to organise freely and safely and to participate in all decision-making that affects them and the humanity and dignity of every person is respected.”
Zikode said his movement had marked “UnFreedom Day” since 2006.
“In the beginning, the ANC tried to ban UnFreedom Day and sent out police in armoured vehicles and helicopters to suppress our right to gather in rejection of fake freedom.”
The list of grievances was received by Dr Sipho Cele on behalf of the mayor of eThekwini and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
No-one is safe in South Africa: Amnesty International
The Wild Coast Wars: Death threats, murders and the fight for their land
Political killings to increase in build-up to elections: experts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos