South Africa

Abahlali baseMjondolo hold 'Unfreedom Day' march in Durban

'We are not free because we are assassinated and murdered by the izinkabi and the police,' the movement says

26 April 2023 - 20:25 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Abahlali baseMjondolo held an Unfreedom Day march in Durban on Wednesday. Photo: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Abahlali baseMjondolo held a march called “Unfreedom Day” in Durban on Wednesday to deliver a list of demands in the form of a memorandum.

The march was the first of three planned by the shack dwellers' movement for this week.

The next march will be from Vukuzakhe location to the Volksrust town hall in Mpumalanga on Friday, and there will also be a rally at the Goodhope settlement in Germiston, Gauteng, on Saturday.

The march was led by movement president Sbusiso Zikode who said: “Impoverished people are not free, and when the ANC and the government lie to us and tell us that we are free they insult our intelligence and our humanity.

“We are not free because we are assassinated and murdered by the izinkabi (hitmen) and the police.

“We will not be free until land, wealth and power are shared fairly, every person has the right to organise freely and safely and to participate in all decision-making that affects them and the humanity and dignity of every person is respected.”

Zikode said his movement had marked “UnFreedom Day” since 2006.

“In the beginning, the ANC tried to ban UnFreedom Day and sent out police in armoured vehicles and helicopters to suppress our right to gather in rejection of fake freedom.”

The list of grievances was received by Dr Sipho Cele on behalf of the mayor of eThekwini and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Abahlali baseMjondolo gathered in Durban's CBD on Wednesday to oppose the Freedom Day holiday as they say they are not free. Photo:NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

TimesLIVE

