South Africa

'Illegal prescription drugs' destined for London seized in Cape Town

26 April 2023 - 09:35 By TIMESLIVE
Schedule 5 and 6 medicines are illegal to possess without a prescription. Stock photo.
Schedule 5 and 6 medicines are illegal to possess without a prescription. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lendig

Three suspects aged 18 to 19 will appear in court on Wednesday  on charges related to the illegal possession of prescription drugs in Cape Town. 

“While some drugs are illegal to possess without a prescription, these schedule 5 and 6 medicine are nevertheless finding their way into the wrong hands. The illegal possession of prescription drugs is rife in the Western Cape,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. 

The directorate’s narcotics enforcement bureau team executed search warrants on four properties in Hanover Park on Tuesday. 

“After the search, a total of 50 boxes [Mayla Aprozalam — used to treat anxiety] as well as 189 bottles of Stilpane were confiscated at Cape Town International Airport cargo en route to London,” said Hani. 

The trio were detained for contravening the Medicine and Related Substance Act. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Please stop using': These cough medicines are withdrawn from SA pharmacies

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has decided to withdraw pholcodine-containing medicines from the market due to the increased ...
News
2 weeks ago

ASK THE PHARMACIST | What are the potential dangers of codeine?

Long-term side effects of codeine include liver and kidney damage, depression, anxiety, fatigue, impaired memory, and muscle spasms.
Ideas
1 month ago

Soaring demand for ‘quick fix’ weight-loss remedy depletes diabetes drug stocks

After gaining about 30kg during the pandemic, Lucille Adams was desperate to lose weight.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  3. Victoria Falls invaded by bed bugs Africa
  4. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  5. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...