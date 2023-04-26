No money in the bank on payday?- Capitec apologises for no balance glitch

While its app reflected zero balances, customers could still pay with their cards, and debit orders were not affected.
“Please rest assured that your money is safe with us. There was a slight delay on the balance update on the app only. Our app team has solved the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience. Card payments and debit orders were not affected.”
This is not the first time Capitec has left customers in a panic on payday.
In September last year, some of the bank's account holders complained that their cards appeared to have been used at retail stores in the early hours of the morning and others said cash back purchases were made.
Capitec said the deductions were caused by a technical glitch.
