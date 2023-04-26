South Africa

No money in the bank on payday?- Capitec apologises for no balance glitch

26 April 2023 - 08:18
A Capitec branch.
A Capitec branch.
Image: Supplied

Capitec has apologised for a technical glitch not allowing some of its customers to see their balance on the bank's app on payday.

Many frustrated Capitec customers took to social media to complain their salaries did not reflect on Tuesday, as the 25th of the month is payday for many.

While its app reflected zero balances, customers could still pay with their cards, and debit orders were not affected.

“Please rest assured that your money is safe with us. There was a slight delay on the balance update on the app only. Our app team has solved the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience. Card payments and debit orders were not affected.”

This is not the first time Capitec has left customers in a panic on payday.

In September last year, some of the bank's account holders complained that their cards appeared to have been used at retail stores in the early hours of the morning and others said cash back purchases were made.

Capitec said the deductions were caused by a technical glitch.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Capitec amends policy on executive incentives

Bank will no longer apply any discretion to vesting requirements after shareholders express dissatisfaction with the policy
Business Times
3 days ago

FNB the most liked bank, according to banking sentiment index

All the banks, apart from Capitec, have trended upwards in net sentiment since 2018 thanks to clever social campaigns
News
4 months ago

Return to pandemic hunger levels could signal economic fragility

As economists and investors scour data on inflation, jobs, housing, banking and other bellwether indicators to determine whether the United States is ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  3. Victoria Falls invaded by bed bugs Africa
  4. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  5. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...