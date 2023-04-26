South Africa

POLL | Should the president, ministers and judges get 3.8% salary increases?

26 April 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa could get R3,196,563.
President Cyril Ramaphosa could get R3,196,563.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A proposed 3.8% salary increase and benefits for top politicians have sparked debate, with some saying it is necessary to keep up with inflation and others arguing the already-rich officials should not receive more.

Recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers were gazetted recently.

The increases are not final and will need to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose salary is rubber-stamped by parliament.

If mandated, the president's annual salary and benefits would rise from R3,079,540 to R3,196,563. Deputy president Paul Mashatile will earn R3,020,823 and ministers R2,567,682.

The proposed increase comes amid a cost of living crisis and a time when inflation rose to 7.1% year on year, up from 7% in February, and ahead of market forecasts.

While some said it was needed to stay on top of the cost of living, others argued that officials were out of touch with the struggles of average South Africans and should not be given any increase.

Commenting on the proposed figure, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said it was important to consider the struggles of all South Africans.

"The minister of finance pleaded with the commission to consider the prevailing adverse economic conditions and the extent to which the population is affected by the country's ailing economy.

“The majority of low-income earners and those who are not employed and make a living rely on government social assistance schemes,” the commission said.

The minister argued for a 1.5% increase and one-off cash gratuity for all public office bearers

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, through the heads of court committee on judges' remuneration, argued inflation is eroding judges’ salaries. 

“An overview of the erosion over a period of seven years was provided which indicates a shortfall amounting to -20.6%. This issue will be addressed by the major review, which is a work in progress.”

The lower courts remuneration committee said the recommendations should be no less than 7%.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said he supports the 3.8% increase.

