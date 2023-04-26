Family, business associates and politicians are gathered in Johannesburg to bid farewell to businessman, lawyer and erstwhile student activist Tiego Moseneke.
The brother of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Tiego died last week in a car accident on his way home.
Deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to address the mourners.
Tiego served on the first Gauteng ANC executive after the unbanning of the party, served in the founding national executive of the United Democratic Front and as national president of the ANC’s tertiary student wing in the 1980s.
WATCH LIVE | Tiego Moseneke's funeral, Mashatile to give eulogy
