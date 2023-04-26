South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears before Scopa

26 April 2023 - 09:00 By TIMESLIVE

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

The meeting comes after the ANC's Bheki Hadebe wrote a letter to the committee requesting it to “urgently invite the former CEO to provide more information regarding the allegations he made at the interview that aired on 23 February 2023 [on eNCA].”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  3. Victoria Falls invaded by bed bugs Africa
  4. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  5. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...