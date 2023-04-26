A 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner have been arrested in connection with the murders of two young Soweto boys.
Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were mutilated and their bodies found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City, respectively, by residents after a nearly 24-hour search last week.
The breakthrough comes after a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes on Tuesday, police said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the team brought in two suspects for questioning.
“The duo has since been charged with murder. They will appear before the Protea magistrate's court on Friday,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Woman and her partner arrested over Soweto boys' murders
Image: Alaister Russell
A 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner have been arrested in connection with the murders of two young Soweto boys.
Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were mutilated and their bodies found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City, respectively, by residents after a nearly 24-hour search last week.
The breakthrough comes after a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes on Tuesday, police said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the team brought in two suspects for questioning.
“The duo has since been charged with murder. They will appear before the Protea magistrate's court on Friday,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mashaba offers R50,000 reward to help find culprits who killed two boys in Soweto
More must be done to protect our children
Sleepless nights for Soweto family after boy survives kidnapping ordeal
Traditional healers organisation condemns killing and mutilation of Soweto boys
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos