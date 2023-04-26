The luxury mansion is described on the private property website as “a cutting-edge approach to a traditional style”. It sits on 3,000 square metres of land.
It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three garages. The home also has a pool, tennis court and garden cottage, among other things.
“From the welcoming front porch, one is drawn to the elegant reception rooms, enhanced by vaulted ceilings and French provincial twist, while the windows allow light to pour in from all angles. Expand your living further to the amazing entertainer's wing featuring a rumpus room, a bar area and a massive garden patio,” read part of the description.
The Sunday Times reported that Bester was living large in Johannesburg under the name Katlego Tom “TK” Motsepe Nkwana.
He signed lease agreements and had video calls with the property managers from prison, with Magudumana explaining her “husband was working overseas”.
An executive from 4Tune Property Smiths estate agency, which leased the house to Bester and Magudumana, told Sunday Times the couple left the house in chaos.
The couple made renovations to the house without informing the estate agency.
“We discovered recently that the kitchen was completely replaced, with huge steel structures erected. No idea why they renovated as the agreement is clear that the property was only for rent.”
You can rent Bester and Magudumana's Hyde Park mansion for R70k a month
Image: Alaister Russell
Listing agent Bruce Patcha of Patcha Properties told EWN that the house has been on the market since the beginning of this month and its recent history has not turned potential tenants away.
Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions
