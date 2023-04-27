Presenting the exhibition on Tuesday, tour guide Lukasz Lipinski said the significance of it is to teach people the effects of these atrocities and ensure that history doesn't repeat itself in future.
IN PICTURES | Durban exhibition depicts atrocities perpetrated by Nazis at Auschwitz
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A rare collection of photographs depicting the horrors the atrocities perpetrated by Nazi Germany at the Auschwitz camp is on show at the Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre.
The “Seeing Auschwitz” art exhibition aims to “invite visitors to reflect on the true dimension of the horrors” committed by Nazis in a bid to systematically exterminate Jews.
It showcases a collection of over 100 images of Jews killed in the Auschwitz camp and the perpetrators and provides an insight into life at the camp before World War 2.
Created by the Spanish company Musealia together with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Poland, the “Seeing Auschwitz” exhibition consists of photographs sourced from both the victims and perpetrators and presents audiovisual testimonies of survivors as well as the virtual tour of the Auschwitz camp.
Image: SUPPLIED
Presenting the exhibition on Tuesday, tour guide Lukasz Lipinski said the significance of it is to teach people the effects of these atrocities and ensure that history doesn't repeat itself in future.
“The lesson from this is about tolerance, how not to separate people into groups and tell them one group is better than the other. It's also about how to not be a bystander to injustices,” he said.
“If you don't take this lesson then it will keep repeating. Unfortunately, after the (world) war history has been repeated many times.
“It's our responsibility to teach young people and the next generations about the effects and about how it started because it was a process that took many years (to when it became a full on extermination).”
The exhibition was launched on Monday and it will run “for a limited time” at the DHGC. Entrance is free.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
