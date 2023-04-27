Solar project at CT office park has potential to save health department millions in electricity bills

A newly-installed solar power system in one of its buildings is expected to save the Western Cape government millions of rand in electricity bills and cushion it from load-shedding.
During a visit to the R17m solar PV installation project at one of the health department's administration buildings, Bellville Health Park at Karl Bremer hospital, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the project is one of several renewable energy initiatives that will ensure that the province is energy resilient.
The project, which started in October last year, has seen 1,400 solar panels installed above parking bays at the facility. Generating 663kWp, the ground-mounted solar system is linked to five separate inverter stations mounted in vandal-proof and theft-resistant cages.
The inverter stations connect to the solar panels and convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (ac) in the building. From here, cables connect it to a miniature substation that provides power to the administration building, which is connected to the rest of the Karl Bremer hospital precinct electrical network.
Touring the facility this week, Winde said this project could make a huge difference in ensuring the office park is cushioned from load-shedding. “Our services must be protected as far as possible from blackouts and through this initiative we are making sure this is the case. Apart from the solar panels installed on the parking bays, Bellville Health Park's entire roof is also fitted with solar PV panels, boosting its energy production.”
Winde said the solar project has the potential to save the facility up to R5m in electricity costs each year. The solar roof will not only result in having its own power, “but our employees and clients also get shaded parking”.
Immune to blackouts: Western Cape rural clinics to get inverters
Karl Bremer hospital is one 10 Western Cape hospitals exempted from load-shedding.
Winde encouraged the private sector to also play its part in generating renewable energy. “Together we will be able bolster our energy security drive. We have made it a priority of our government to find ways to mitigate the impact of blackouts on our services. This has been demonstrated through our budgetary allocations across our departments as well as meaningful investments. The newly launched Western Cape department of infrastructure has been key in helping to boost energy efficiency at government-owned buildings and facilities.”
Winde said the department’s 2050 Western Cape infrastructure framework, a long-term plan to develop and maintain critical infrastructure projects, is an important component of the latest solar project.
For the 2023/24 financial year, the department of infrastructure has allocated R61.9m towards energy initiatives.
