South Africa

Armed robbery suspect arrested in hospital after being shot by victim

28 April 2023 - 07:47
An armed suspect allegedly shot by his victim during a robbery was arrested while seeking medical assistance at a Limpopo hospital. Stock photo.
An armed suspect allegedly shot by his victim during a robbery was arrested while seeking medical assistance at a Limpopo hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An alleged armed robber, 33, is in hospital after allegedly being shot by his victim at Makhado Crossing Mall in Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it was reported that the victim parked his vehicle in the parking lot, intending to deposit money at a bank at the mall on Wednesday.  

“The suspect approached and pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money,” he said.  

The suspect robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and went to his vehicle to search for more money.  

Police said the victim managed to take out his licensed firearm and shot the suspect in the upper body at close range and an exchange of fire ensued.

Mbalula on crime epidemic: ‘If it means soldiers must be deployed, that should happen’

The ANC says it wants government to do more in the fight against crime.
Politics
1 day ago

The victim was not hit, but the suspect sustained severe gunshot wounds and fled the scene in a white BMW. 

An armed robbery case was opened at Makhado police station and police started the investigation, following up on information about the suspect being at Bungeni Health Centre seeking medical assistance, and he was arrested.  

Provincial acting commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers commended the investigation team for their alertness and commitment that enabled them to trace and  apprehend the suspect.  

The suspect is expected to appear in the Louis Trichardt magistrate's court on a charge of armed robbery after he is released from the hospital where he is under police guard.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pakistani businessman accused of strong-arming foreigners out of businesses using bogus court documents cries foul

Hafiz Saddiq claims he is being framed by police officers robbing and extorting foreign business owners. Lawyers linked to Saddiq's court application ...
News
3 hours ago

Former worker says murder accused Del Vecchio 'lured him' into crime

A former employee of the alleged mastermind behind the brutal killing of acclaimed botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders painted a picture of how he ...
News
1 day ago

Police sergeant, two others in court for kidnapping, assault and robbery

A 45-year-old police sergeant, Moseki Mokgaetji Francina, her 28-year-old husband, Banele Gama and their accomplice aged 28 Makutu Mdutuzi, who is a ...
News
2 days ago

Court hears gruesome end to kidnapped botanists after pathologist’s testimony in high court

Sayfudeen Del Vecchio, Bibi Fatima Patel and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are on trial for kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  2. Woman and her partner arrested over Soweto boys' murders South Africa
  3. Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police ... South Africa
  4. Military veterans to receive pensions after 12-year delay South Africa
  5. A smart meter in every house: Inside Eskom's R16bn plan to help end ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day
WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case