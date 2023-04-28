An alleged armed robber, 33, is in hospital after allegedly being shot by his victim at Makhado Crossing Mall in Limpopo.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in hospital after being shot by victim
An alleged armed robber, 33, is in hospital after allegedly being shot by his victim at Makhado Crossing Mall in Limpopo.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it was reported that the victim parked his vehicle in the parking lot, intending to deposit money at a bank at the mall on Wednesday.
“The suspect approached and pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money,” he said.
The suspect robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and went to his vehicle to search for more money.
Police said the victim managed to take out his licensed firearm and shot the suspect in the upper body at close range and an exchange of fire ensued.
Mbalula on crime epidemic: ‘If it means soldiers must be deployed, that should happen’
The victim was not hit, but the suspect sustained severe gunshot wounds and fled the scene in a white BMW.
An armed robbery case was opened at Makhado police station and police started the investigation, following up on information about the suspect being at Bungeni Health Centre seeking medical assistance, and he was arrested.
Provincial acting commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers commended the investigation team for their alertness and commitment that enabled them to trace and apprehend the suspect.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Louis Trichardt magistrate's court on a charge of armed robbery after he is released from the hospital where he is under police guard.
