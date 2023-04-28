South Africa

Flood-hit Sapref to retrench 350 workers

28 April 2023 - 16:09
Sapref, SA's largest crude oil refinery, will retrench 350 workers.
Sapref, SA's largest crude oil refinery, will retrench 350 workers.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) based in Durban announced on Friday it will retrench 350 employees after extensive damage to its plant during the devastating floods last year.

The company has about 700 employees, which means half its workforce is being retrenched. 

Sapref said in a statement: “In April 2022 Durban experienced severe flooding which resulted in Sapref refinery submerged in up to 3m of water, resulting in extensive flood damage. 

“The flooding resulted in severe damage to the refinery requiring intensive capital investment of about three-five years' duration, for repair due to damage of long lead items including process control room components and electrical substations.”

Given the estimated duration of the repairs and “uncertainties on the future of the refinery”, it said it had taken a decision to “right size the organisation”. 

It started a consultation process with staff in October last year which was done through a CCMA-facilitated process with labour representatives and trade union Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union (Ceppwawu).

“A total of five CCMA facilitation sessions were held exceeding the legislated four sessions and 60-day period. 

“Initially 492 staff were potentially affected but at the end 350 employees are to be retrenched.”

All Sapref employees have been offered psychological care through the employee assistance programme (EAP).

Those who will be retrenched and their families are offered access to the EAP for up to six months from their date of termination, the company said. 

“All employees have also been offered financial guidance and individual sessions with a financial planner.

“Retrenched employees will be given priority consideration in the event of future availability of employment opportunities.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sasol outage means all SA oil refineries are shut

Petroleum product imports are set to as much as triple by next year from pre-pandemic levels.
News
9 months ago

Africa scrambles to get oil refineries up and running again in wake of rising costs

Despite billions in reserves, lack of investment in facilities has shuttered many, with countries relying on imports
World
10 months ago

Shortage of oil refineries haunts Africa as fuel prices rocket

A shortage of oil refineries across sub-Saharan Africa coupled with soaring crude prices because of the war in Ukraine has left countries dangerously ...
News
10 months ago

Sapref continues contaminant cleanup a month after KZN floods

SA's largest crude oil refinery Sapref is forging ahead with its cleanup of contaminants that washed up onto beaches close to the south Durban site ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA workers struggle to make ends meet as their pay increases dry up South Africa

Most read

  1. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  2. Military veterans to receive pensions after 12-year delay South Africa
  3. Woman and her partner arrested over Soweto boys' murders South Africa
  4. Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police ... South Africa
  5. A smart meter in every house: Inside Eskom's R16bn plan to help end ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day