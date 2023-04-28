A former Johannesburg police constable attached to crime intelligence has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend.
The Protea regional court this week convicted Silas Masemola, 25, of murdering Puleng Khumalo, 31.
Robbie Raburabu, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the directorate probed the murder.
The murder happened in Protea Ext 39 in Soweto on April 4 2022.
Former crime intelligence police officer convicted of girlfriend’s murder
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet
A former Johannesburg police constable attached to crime intelligence has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend.
The Protea regional court this week convicted Silas Masemola, 25, of murdering Puleng Khumalo, 31.
Robbie Raburabu, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the directorate probed the murder.
The murder happened in Protea Ext 39 in Soweto on April 4 2022.
“The member shot and killed his girlfriend who was in the bathroom. He, however, told the police the deceased shot herself using his service pistol,” said Raburabu.
“Upon investigation, it was established the deceased could not have shot herself and the member was placed under arrest by Ipid. Masemola has been dismissed as a result of recommendations from Ipid.”
Sentencing procedures start on May 9.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Bail denied to ex-miner on trial for Senzo Meyiwa murder
Part 2 of SA serial killer doccie 'Catching Rosemary' out now
Shot cop wins PTSD compensation case as judge undoes tribunal ‘trap’
Mpumalanga traffic cop allegedly killed during sexcapade with lover
Cop allegedly shoots dead another officer then turns gun on himself
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos