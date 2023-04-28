'Its finally over' : Eight South Africans fleeing from war-torn Sudan on their way to a ferry from the Egyptian border

Gift of the Givers says eight South Africans fleeing from war-torn Sudan are on their way to a ferry from the Egyptian border.
“Its finally over. The eight South Africans and an American man and his daughter who is a South African lady are all on their way to the ferry from the Egyptian border. We hope they make the ferry tonight and from there onwards to Aswan.
“A special thanks to the diplomatic staff who have travelled long hours to two different borders taking a ferry, arranging paperwork and bureaucracy,” said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers chairperson and founder.
The humanitarian organisation has been assisting South African authorities with the evacuation of citizens of South Africa and other Sadc countries from Sudan.
The operation, described by the department of international relations and co-operation as sensitive and complex, started on Monday.
On April 15, a civil war erupted between rival military factions in Sudan. The airport in the capital Khartoum has been caught up in the fighting with aircraft burning on the tarmac and commercial airlines halting flights.
Sooliman thanked all the role players including the bus company, bus owner and drivers who ferried the South Africans and others to safety.
“A special thank you to a lot of people. May these people come back home safely. More importantly, may there be peace in that country — we need to pray for peace in that country” he said.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is expected to receive the South Africans evacuated from Sudan at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Sunday.
Image: Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS
