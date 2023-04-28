A car crash into a tree near Westbrook on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has claimed the life of a teenager.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident happened on the M4 during the early hours of Friday.
“On arrival, it was found the light motor vehicle with four occupants had left the road, hitting a tree before rolling.
“A 13-year-old sustained fatal injuries and was declared [dead] on scene.
“The remaining occupants were lucky to escape with minor injuries, with only one requiring transport to a local facility for further care.”
Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
KZN teen dies as car rams into tree
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
