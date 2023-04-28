Three people are believed to have died after a passenger bus overturned on the N2 near Swellendam in the Western Cape.
The provincial mobility department confirmed the incident on Friday.
"(We) can confirm a fatal, single-vehicle crash on the N2 close to Swellendam in the direction of Cape Town,” the department said.
“A passenger bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. All lanes are closed and a stop-and-go will be activated as soon as it is safe. Preliminary reports suggest three fatalities, but this is subject to verification by forensic pathology services.”
Three dead, 50 injured after bus overturns in Swellendam
Image: Supplied
The department said 50 people were injured and all emergency services were on the scene, with the SAPS investigating.
“We wish to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery. (This is) a reminder to all to be extra vigilant on our roads this long weekend. Provincial traffic services are out in full force, as they are every day of the year, but we need the support of each road user.”
