South Africa

Three dead, 50 injured after bus overturns in Swellendam

28 April 2023 - 15:59
The bus overturned when the driver lost control of the vehicle, say authorities.
Image: Supplied

Three people are believed to have died after a passenger bus overturned on the N2 near Swellendam in the Western Cape. 

The provincial mobility department confirmed the incident on Friday.

"(We) can confirm a fatal, single-vehicle crash on the N2 close to Swellendam in the direction of Cape Town,” the department said. 

“A passenger bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. All lanes are closed and a stop-and-go will be activated as soon as it is safe. Preliminary reports suggest three fatalities, but this is subject to verification by forensic pathology services.”

Truck driver gets six-month sentence for damaging heritage site

A truck driver has been slapped with a six-month jail sentence for damaging a Western Cape heritage site.
News
3 weeks ago

The department said 50 people were injured and all emergency services were on the scene, with the SAPS investigating. 

“We wish to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery. (This is) a reminder to all to be extra vigilant on our roads this long weekend. Provincial traffic services are out in full force, as they are every day of the year, but we need the support of each road user.”

TimesLIVE

Field ranger injured by elephant in Kruger National Park on the mend

The field ranger who was attacked by an elephant in the Kruger National Park in December is making a "steady recovery".
News
3 months ago

Eighteen injured after taxi, car collide in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police are trying to determine the cause of an accident that left 18 people injured in Durban on Saturday morning.
News
3 months ago

Biker 'severely' injured after colliding with a car in Pinetown

A biker was severely injured after colliding with a car in Pinetown, outside Durban, on Saturday morning.
News
4 months ago
