A funeral service is being held for Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, on Friday morning.
The boys’ mutilated bodies were found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City in Soweto by residents after a nearly 24-hour search last week.
According to police, a 50-year-old woman related to one of the boys was arrested in connection with the murder, together with a 39-year-old man.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for boys murdered in Soweto
