WATCH | New York mayor celebrates South Africa's Freedom Day, raises SA flag in the Big Apple

28 April 2023 - 06:17
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

New York mayor Eric Adams gave a heartfelt speech before hoisting a South African flag in New York in celebration of Freedom Day in the Big Apple on Thursday.

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo received a framed proclamation from the mayor as Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika was played over the loud speakers in Bowling Green Park as residents and tourists stopped to see the events.

“We are being hosted by the mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams, and today [Thursday] there's going to be a proclamation that on April 27, from now into the future, it is being proclaimed as South Africa Freedom Day in the city of New York,” said a visibly excited Khumalo.

Music and song was performed by members of the cast of the Lion King musical who perform on Broadway in New York.

Adams arrived and made a speech before raising the American and South African flags in the park.

“This is the second time we've been able to come here to Bowling Green to raise the flag for South Africa and my love and aspiration for the country,” said Adams.

New York mayor Eric Adams raised the South African flag in celebration of Freedom day on April 27 2023 in New York.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

“I remember fondly the days of driving from Soweto to Port Elizabeth, from Johannesburg to Cape Town, and seeing the beautiful country and what it represents. The spirit and energy that, looking out for Robben Island, the place where Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison, and the 29th year of acknowledging Freedom Day and what it means and what it represents.

“And as the country evolves after many years of apartheid, that shows the resiliency of the country and what it represents.

“I am proud to say I am the second African-American mayor. Sometimes when I say I'm the second African-American mayor, we only focus on the American part. But let's be clear. I am African. We should not allow ourselves to be ripped apart from the success.”

