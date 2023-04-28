South Africa

WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha — the 'small success story' — hosts international Global Citizen award ceremony in New York

28 April 2023 - 15:32
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

South African actress and activist Nomzamo Mbatha was surprised when asked to host the fifth Global Citizen Prize Awards ceremony held in New York on Thursday.

“When I was asked to host [the awards], I thought, 'Really!?'” said Mbatha.

“I was obviously very honoured and now the nerves have set in. I'm very, very nervous about tonight, about hosting. And I'm nervous because I care — I care about making sure that the evening is perfect for the individuals who are going to be honoured tonight because they deserve a perfect evening for the work they've done. But most importantly, they just deserve to have their work highlighted and celebrated,” she said a few hours before the ceremony in the Big Apple.

Mbatha is an ambassador for Global Citizen, a massive international advocacy organisation which says it is on a mission to end extreme poverty.

“For me, the message of Global Citizen galvanising an individual to make the change they want to see in the world and not just waiting on governments or waiting on private sector or waiting on anybody else to make the changes they want to see was one of the most impactful messages that made me sit back and say, 'That's the kind of organisation that I want to partner with and the kind of organisation I want to continue to amplify,'” said Mbatha.

Nomzamo Mbatha hosting the Global Citizen Prize Awards ceremony in New York on April 27 2023.
Nomzamo Mbatha hosting the Global Citizen Prize Awards ceremony in New York on April 27 2023.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

At the event which saw the likes of singer Chris Martin from Coldplay, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and actor Hugh Jackman as some of the big hitters, Global Citizen launched its new global campaign: “Power Our Planet: Act Today. Save Tomorrow.”

The announcement was made by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley during the Global Citizen NOW action summit in New York City. Power Our Planet is a global effort to mobilise critical financing for developing countries to fight climate change and extreme poverty.

“I took part as I want to ask everyone to support the organisations that are doing their very best to make a change in the world, because so many of us are products and byproducts of that,” Mbatha said.

“I would not be where I am had it not been for the government. Had it not been for private sector and had it not been for the organisations that came together to make this small little girl a small little success story.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Zimbabwean science teacher bags prestigious leadership award in US

The prestigious Cisco Youth Leadership Award, with a prize of $250,000 (R4.6m), this year went to Zimbabwean science teacher Nkosana Butholenkosi ...
News
2 hours ago

Nomzamo Mbatha bags an international role alongside Bruce Willis

Another Hollywood film in the bag!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Nomzamo Mbatha bags an international role alongside Bruce Willis TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomzamo Mbatha, Sarkodie and other stars pen open letter to African leaders TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  2. Military veterans to receive pensions after 12-year delay South Africa
  3. Woman and her partner arrested over Soweto boys' murders South Africa
  4. Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police ... South Africa
  5. A smart meter in every house: Inside Eskom's R16bn plan to help end ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day