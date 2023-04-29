South Africa

Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order

29 April 2023 - 10:34
Devon Koen Court reporter

A Nelson Mandela Bay surgeon, who was dragged to court after performing a botched surgery on a woman who nearly died, has been ordered to cough up more than R2m in damages. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Military veterans to receive pensions after 12-year delay South Africa
  2. When to collect your Sassa grant in May South Africa
  3. A smart meter in every house: Inside Eskom's R16bn plan to help end ... South Africa
  4. Former post office manager bust for 'R1.2m Sassa fraud' South Africa
  5. Got R12m handy? It could buy you Durban Funworld's red cable cars as rides go ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York