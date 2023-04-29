Officials ordered cleanup of Thabo Bester's cell: witnesses

Mbangane said that morning a brigadier from SAPS Bloemspruit arrived with two police officers, a prison security manager and Matsoara, who is facing charges of murder and aiding and abetting the escape. More are expected to be added.
“When they came they cleaned the cell. They didn't put crime scene tape, they just went in, took the fire extinguisher and cleaned, and while we were still wondering what was going on, a guy carrying something to load the body came. There was no pathologist there. [They] took the body and then asked the cleaners to clean after they left.”
Mbangane said he told prison management what he witnessed. He's since been transferred to another facility after reportedly being assaulted by G4S officials for blowing the whistle on them.
It’s unclear whether other eyewitness accounts reported to Ipid will be investigated.
The directorate confirmed it was looking into various statements regarding the case and wouldn't be drawn on investigations.
In a parliamentary report submitted by G4S, the company's compliance investigation findings reveal:
- The CCTV system was fully functional except for the cameras in the Broadway unit and administrative building.
- Video cameras for the administrative building and Broadway function on the same circuit and did not record footage between 7.38pm on May 2 and 4.11am on May 3 2022.
- On May 4 2022 the security system service provider reported that the system recorded a power interruption to the circuit’s recording device at the time under review. There were no other power interruptions at the prison during this time.
- Two central control room officials failed to follow clearly established prison policies and procedures, and did not monitor and report events timeously.
- The on-site night-duty supervisor on May 2/3 failed to follow clear and well-established prison policies and procedures, among them:
- failing to complete inspection rounds;
- failing to attend to incidents on time;
- directing staff to insignificant tasks;
- ignoring a call to attend a report of smoke in Broadway cell 35; and
- failing to properly account for his movements and actions on the night of May 2/3.
- G4S added that distant CCTV footage shows two unidentified figures running towards the administrative building “where CCTV cameras were temporarily not recording”.
The company would not comment on specifics, saying it is prevented from doing so by the Correctional Services Act and its contract with the department of correctional services.
A technician, Teboho Lipholo, who was on duty and in charge of CCTV monitoring, has also been charged in connection with the matter and has appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court with Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekelani and Matsoara.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Lamola unimpressed with late warders during unplanned Freedom Day prison visit
A source with access to a 500-page internal report handed to police minister Bheki Cele by the justice ministry on March 31 said the document implicated many senior officials.
The contents of the report have not been made public, but it is understood it recommends instituting criminal procedures against those implicated, among them senior department of correctional services officials, Mangaung prison staff and G4S security guards.
Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said the inspectorate was “deeply troubled by the evidence that has been reported thus far and we are working diligently to ensure that we fulfil our mandate”.
Cupido added that the JICS wouldn't be drawn into speculation regarding allegations of evidence tampering.
The inspectorate, which visited the scene, told parliament its investigation into the matter started on May 5.
“JICS interviewed several parties pertaining to this incident and all of those answers will be incorporated into the final report,” Cupido said.
Police wouldn't comment on the ongoing investigation, but said more arrests are expected.
It's understood relations between G4S and correctional services have soured due to the former not being forthcoming with information. The justice ministry is yet to inform the public, after seeking legal advice, whether the G4S contract will be retained.
