Five men were arrested in two separate incidents on Friday night in Cape Town and will appear in court on drug-related charges, Western Cape police said on Saturday.
In the first incident, police apprehended a suspect in possession of four packets of tik who had just left a house in Lower Crossroads. Police searched the house and seized 240 Mandrax tablets, 60g of tik, 15 glass lollies used to smoke tik and cash.
“The [suspected] dealer was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. Two males aged 23 and 36 are due to appear in court once charged,” police said.
Later on Friday, police arrested three men who were found in possession of dagga in their vehicle. All three men, two of them foreigners, are due to appear at the Philippi magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five
Image: Gareth Wilson
Five men were arrested in two separate incidents on Friday night in Cape Town and will appear in court on drug-related charges, Western Cape police said on Saturday.
In the first incident, police apprehended a suspect in possession of four packets of tik who had just left a house in Lower Crossroads. Police searched the house and seized 240 Mandrax tablets, 60g of tik, 15 glass lollies used to smoke tik and cash.
“The [suspected] dealer was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. Two males aged 23 and 36 are due to appear in court once charged,” police said.
Later on Friday, police arrested three men who were found in possession of dagga in their vehicle. All three men, two of them foreigners, are due to appear at the Philippi magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Notorious prison Numbers gang increasingly working with street gangs for drugs trade
Three arrested for drug dealing in Western Cape, while another nabbed on firearm charges
Cape Town police arrest 'wanted' suspect, confiscate drugs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos