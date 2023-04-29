An Eastern Cape activist has started an online petition to compel home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to instate “accurate” gender markers for trans and nonbinary people on official documentation.
Zade de Kock’s petition has garnered more than 1,000 signatures. The 19-year-old nonbinary activist, from Port Alfred, said he had “suffered a lot of discrimination and gender dysmorphia related to being forced to use inaccurate gender markers throughout their schooling years”.
“The idea that trans and nonbinary people are forced to conform to ideas of gender which are found to be completely inaccurate, we deserve to be respected and seen,” said De Kock.
De Kock said since the beginning of 2019 they felt uncomfortable “identifying with the gender that I was assigned at birth”.
Teen wants 'accurate' trans, nonbinary people's gender markers on official documentation
New guidelines for socio-educational inclusion will test 'repressive' norms at schools
“This means that the gender marker on my birth certificate does not accurately define who I am. This is, unfortunately, the only document that inaccurately defines me, things like my bank card, passport, and any official website that may need my ID number immediately label me incorrectly.
“This causes major gender dysphoria which is detrimental to my mental health and it is something that cisgender people could never fully grasp making me and people who feel similar feel isolated.”
De Kock said they had also experienced depression and anxiety and “can’t imagine how it may affect others”.
De Kock acknowledged that South Africa is progressive when it comes to “understanding the lives of people from the LGBTQ community” compared with other countries.
“Transgender and nonbinary people of South Africa need to be understood and respected for the humans we are. We are members of every society and we’re contributing to life and bliss just like everyone else. We demand to be seen. Thus we ask that we get recognised on official documentation,” De Kock said.
“The government released a gazette on December 22 2020 in which they explained how it is possible for this to be accessed. So, it is simple for this to be allowed, we simply need the minister of home affairs to allow trans and nonbinary people to have access to be able to change their gender markers to accurate identifiers.”
De Kock added: “We need to allow this to happen so that lives of trans and nonbinary people can be improved and allow for them not to suffer with never-ending anxiety and depression that leads to suicide and to allow violence against trans and nonbinary people to be less and grow understanding towards our community.”
