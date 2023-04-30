Say no to pensions being invested in fossil fuel infrastructure, urge climate activists

Another challenge, according to Sharma, is funding, saying this needs to be unlocked and the cost of capital should also come down.
Speaking at the summit on Thursday, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said “nobody is asking for the impossible. This is a climate crisis and we need to unlock far more private sector capital.”
She said “it cannot be easier for a young person to get a 30-year mortgage than for a country to get the government funds to save people by the same plan”.
Speaking on sustainability and investing in the future, Tshepo Mahloele, founder and chair of Harith General Partners, said “we need to take a long-term view ... to ensure that those who come from debt do not call the shots all the time”.
He said “when you think about sustainability, you are a committed corporate. If you are a committed corporate and you think in that manner and you think about a legacy that you want to leave behind, you plan in that manner. You will then structure yourself in a manner that ensures that whatever you are doing will still be there in the next 30, 40, 50 years — and even for the next generation.”
Started in 2007, Harith has invested billions of rand in infrastructure projects across Africa.
Global Citizen, with Power Our Planet’s co-chair and supporters, “is calling for a seismic shift in the way the world’s financial systems work, and is urging governments, development banks, philanthropists and major corporations to give the world’s poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need to quicken their transition to clean energy, strengthen defences against natural disasters and more rapidly invest in critical health, food and education programmes for their populations”.
World leaders have been urged to deliver on the financing promises they’ve already made, including closing the $16.7bn (R306.53bn) climate finance gap outstanding from the Paris Agreement.
This call comes a month before the climate change summit to be held in Paris, where leaders are expected to find the financial solution to help poor countries fight the repercussions of climate change and other related issues.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday: “We have to decide all together how to face the different challenges for poor countries and emerging countries in the developing world, and how much to invest in reforming the oil infrastructure, the World Bank, the IMF, and public and private money. We all have to be a part of the reshaping and reinvention.”
Other topics discussed at the summit included reproductive rights, the future of technology and transportation, the importance of voter turnout, and the fashion and food industries. Audience members were also urged to demand policymakers and world leaders take action on pressing issues.
Say no to pensions being invested in fossil fuel infrastructure, urge climate activists
Image: Noam Galai
Shareholders in private and listed companies have been urged to vote against investments in fossil fuel to force corporations to invest their pension funds in programmes aimed at eliminating greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner environment.
Climate change, environmental issues, sustainability and financing for such programmes were the dominant topics at the Global Citizen Now summit in New York this week where leaders of some countries, companies and activists discussed ways to help poor communities affected by climate change.
Countries and companies across the world aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach net zero by 2050. The UN describes net zero as cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions reabsorbed from the atmosphere, by oceans and forests for instance.
It said net zero is important as science shows that to avert the worst effects of climate change and preserve a liveable planet, the global temperature increase needs to be limited to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Earth is already about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the late 1800s, and emissions continue to rise. To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
Alok Sharma, COP26 president and a UK MP, said the world will get to net zero as “we have the solutions” to do so. However, “the question is, are we getting there fast enough to avert the worst impacts of climate change?”
He believes governments and shareholders need to set quarterly targets that show how much is invested in clean energy and monitor the transitions put in place.
State releases request for proposals to source 3,740MW of renewable energy
“We need shareholder revolts ... vote with your feet, tell the shareholders and companies you want change,” said Sharma.
Catherine McKenna, chair of the UN High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero, said “emissions need to come down, now. Don't talk to me about 2050, they have to come down now. You cannot invest in fossil fuel infrastructure. The science on climate change is clear. You can't lobby against climate action and then put up your hand and say, but I'm a climate leader ... I think people need to be held accountable.”
She said workers need to “stand up and demand that their pension funds not be invested in new fossil fuel infrastructure. I want to see the leadership,” she said.
“You have got to do the work, you don’t get an A for showing up and making an announcement saying you’re going to be net-zero by 2050 and then you’re investing in fossil fuel infrastructure,” said McKenna.
While the debate in South Africa is raging on whether the country should abandon fossil-fuelled electricity plants in favour of cleaner energy, Sharma said any transition should not leave workers behind. He said while governments are taking action, there are always political challenges and “in a democracy you have to take people with you”.
During his visit to South Africa last year, Sharma said he interacted with coal mining workers whose “immediate need is putting food on the table. So we need to make sure that as part of the transition, we have jobs in place.”
