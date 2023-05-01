On Friday, a 70-year-old Phoenix man was traumatised after he drove into a poorly marked construction hole in Umbilo at 5am.
Residents had been complaining about unmarked construction sites and no warning signs before the crashes.
Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart
It was déjà vu for emergency workers on Sunday night when a second car landed in a construction hole on Ridge Road in Durban, an hour after another vehicle crashed into it.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said there were no injuries in both crashes.
