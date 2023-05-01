South Africa

Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart

01 May 2023 - 11:28
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A car landed in a hole on Ridge Road on Sunday night.
Image: supplied

It was déjà vu for emergency workers on Sunday night when a second car landed in a construction hole on Ridge Road in Durban, an hour after another vehicle crashed into it. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said there were no injuries in both crashes.

Recovery in progress Ridge road

Posted by Muhammad Vanker on Sunday, April 30, 2023

On Friday, a 70-year-old Phoenix man was traumatised after he drove into a poorly marked construction hole in Umbilo at 5am.

Residents had been complaining about unmarked construction sites and no warning signs before the crashes. 

TimesLIVE

