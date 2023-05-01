South Africa

Dance uniting families and helping to combat GBV scourge

01 May 2023 - 11:12 By Sandile Ndlovu
Load-shedding which kicked in two hours after the event started could not dampen the dancers' energy during the uMgungundlovu Championships 2023.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Federation of Dance Sport KwaZulu-Natal says dance is helping to combat the scourge of gender-based violence.

This was said by Federation of Dance Sport KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Mandla Mkhize during the uMgungundlovu Championships 2023 held in commemoration of International Dance Day at Durban University of Technology in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

“This is an Olympic sport which is less recognised in the country even though it addresses most of our social ills.

“Dance affords an opportunity to instil proper values to our children at an early stage and even when they grow they treat each other as brothers and sisters,” said Mkhize.

To mark this global day, observed on April 29, dancers from across the province competed at the championships.

Among the participants were Simesihle Matole and Nomfundo Mnguni from Durban University of Technology who are hoping to represent South Africa in China at the World Championship Standard Adult dancing competition in July.

The couple is not sure however if they will be able to honour the invitation due to financial constraints.

“We need money for our visas, flights, accommodation and meals,” said Matole, adding that they have very little time to raise the funds.

The federation receives some assistance from the department of sport, but is faced with financial challenges.

Mkhize said: “Our challenges don't start when we are faced with financial problems to assist athletes to dance overseas.

“Our main problem is that in SA [South Africa] dance is not that much recognised and that contributes to our failure to attract sponsors and funders.”

Thulani Masinga puts on his shoes while his sister Cebolenkosi Malinga places his stage number on his back.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Lehakwe Mphafi fans Victor Mzimela after an dance challenge.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

To develop the sport at grassroots level, the federation runs workshops across the province.

Mkhize said another challenge is the lack of facilities to train aspiring dancers. “Before we can produce elite dancers our difficulties start at a grassroots level where the sport cannot be developed due to financial constraints and lack of facilities.

“When we arrive in different areas to conduct workshops we find that community halls are closed.

“We are making a plea to the municipalities that community halls should be opened for children to utilise them for dance because dance is one of the sports that unite people,” Mkhize said.

