South Africa

Heavy traffic on N1 southbound from Polokwane to Hammanskraal

01 May 2023 - 14:14
Limpopo Department of Transport urged motorists to drive with caution along the N1 southbound from Polokwane to Hammanskraal.
The Limpopo department of transport and community safety has urged motorists to drive with caution on the N1 southbound from Polokwane to Hammanskraal.  

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said there was heavy traffic on the N1 on Monday afternoon, especially towards the Nyl and Kranskop toll plazas.  

“Traffic law enforcement officers are deployed at critical points to manage the flow of traffic.”

She urged motorists to be patient, drive with caution, maintain a safe following distance and take regular breaks to ensure safety.  

“Dial 0800 006 694 to report traffic emergencies in Limpopo.”

