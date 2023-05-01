Ladysmith man suffers fatal heart attack during home robbery

A man suffered a fatal heart attack after being assaulted during an alleged house robbery in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday night.
ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9pm, they found a family member performing CPR on the man.
“Paramedics continued with CPR, but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man was declared dead shortly afterwards. Four other family members were also treated on the scene for minor injuries and shock,” she said.
Van Huyssteen added the exact circumstances were not known to paramedics, however police were on the scene for further investigations.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
