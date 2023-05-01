Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding fails to materialise
Mooikloof Smart City was supposed to produce 15,000 units
01 May 2023 - 06:00
A housing project expected to yield thousands of jobs has been delayed after the government failed to provide more than R1bn it had committed for the provision of bulk infrastructure. ..
