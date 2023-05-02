South Africa

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo delays Senzo Meyiwa trial, demands to see judge

02 May 2023 - 11:03
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo speaks to lawyers for the defence on Tuesday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which was due to resume on Tuesday, was delayed in the Pretoria high court when disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo demanded to see judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

“We need to go into the chambers of the judge before this matter can commence,” Teffo said after walking into court wearing his legal robes.

After speaking to defence lawyers involved in the case, Teffo said he had matters of importance to discuss with Maumela. These could not be outlined in court as the proceedings were being televised, he said.

After discussions with the judge, Teffo returned to the courtroom gallery with a woman he referred to as his instructing attorney.

Teffo represented four of the accused in the trial, but withdrew in August 2022. A month later he was removed from the roll of legal practitioners after complaints of malpractice, including misleading the court, threatening clients and failing to act in an ethical and professional manner during court proceedings.

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial resumes

Senzo Meyiwa's trial resumes on Tuesday at the high court in Pretoria.
News
1 hour ago

Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.

When the case was called, the new lawyers for the defence said they wanted to recall three state witnesses who have testified.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, for Mncube, said he wanted to question sergeants Thabo Mosia and Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa to clarify certain issues.

He also asked the state to call a police officer, identified as Col Mohlahlo, who photographed the crime scene. 

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, representing Sibiya and Ntanzi, asked for Tumelo Madlala to be recalled. The prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, said it would be arranged, though not immediately. “We will find a suitable date to do that,” he said, adding that Mohlahlo would also be called to testify.

TimesLIVE

