South Africa

Elephant kills man at Western Cape wildlife reserve

02 May 2023 - 07:06 By TimesLive
Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that was introduced at Inverdoorn about 15 years ago.
A staff member at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve in the Breede River Valley in the Western Cape was killed by an elephant on Monday.

Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that had been introduced at Inverdoorn about 15 years ago, the reserve said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Mashao family, his friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. We are providing support to our staff and all those affected by this terrible loss.”

The reserve did not provide details of the circumstances. An investigation is under way.

TimesLIVE

