A man caught on the highway in Middelburg with three bags full of marijuana will appear in court on Tuesday, police confirmed.
The 44-year-old man was arrested on the N12 on April 28 2023 by Middelburg flying squad members.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said members spotted a suspicious vehicle near the Ogies off-ramp while they were patrolling on the highway.
“Police pulled over the vehicle to conduct a search. The boot was loaded with dagga.
“The suspect was arrested,” he said.
The estimated weight of the dagga was 25.17kg and it is valued at R37,755.
The man will appear in the Ogies magistrate's court to face a possession of dagga charge.
Man bust with three bags of dagga to appear in Mpumalanga court
Image: Supplied
