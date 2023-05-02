PODCAST | Silent witness: the murder of Nokuphila Kumalo

In the early hours of April 14 2013, the badly beaten body of a young woman was found on the streets of Woodstock.
At the same time, on the other side of Cape Town, in a place that may have been a completely different world, a wealthy artist drove a brand-new Porsche into his garage and switched off the engine. He walked into his house and carried on with his life, having no idea that the brutal crime he’d just committed had been captured on camera.
In a tragic irony, the same medium Zwelethu Mthethwa had used in his art, which had rocketed him to international fame and fortune, would become evidence that he had beaten 23-year-old Nokuphila Kumalo to death.
The case would bring many important issues to the fore: the urgent need to decriminalise sex work, how human lives are often valued based on status, and the invisible power that wealthy, famous men wield.
In episode 115 of True Crime South Africa, we assess the evidence that brought Mthethwa to book and consider how, if Nokuphila’s killer had been anyone else, she likely would have never received justice.
Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
