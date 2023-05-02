South Africa

South Africans stranded in Egypt after being evacuated from Sudan are on the move

02 May 2023 - 12:30
Scores of people wait at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for their loved ones to return.
Image: Supplied

The department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco) and Gift of the Givers have confirmed that 22 South Africans who were stranded in Egypt after being evacuated from war-torn Sudan have resumed their travels.

On Monday, Gift of the Givers said it received a call from those who were in Port Safaga. They arrived by boat from Port Sudan.

“The boat was chartered by the company that had employed the South Africans for a project that started in September last year, with just two more weeks left for completion when the war started,” Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said at the time.

“They have been waiting in that boat in Egypt for the last three days for clearance so they could catch a flight from Cairo to South Africa. Unfortunately they have had to postpone the flight.”

In an update on Tuesday, the chair and founder of the non-profit organisation confirmed a release order had been issued by Egyptian authorities at about 4.45am South African time.

Rescued SA citizens in tears as they arrive home from war-torn Sudan

More than 50 South African citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan are finally home safely.
News
1 day ago

Head of public diplomacy for Dirco Clayson Monyela said: “Dirco is happy to report this morning [Tuesday] that we have successfully intervened on their behalf. The authorities in Egypt have now granted permission for them to get off the boat so they can proceed with their journey.

“We have sent an official from the South African embassy in Cairo to sign them off. They will then proceed to Cairo, flying via Ethiopian Airlines back to South Africa, with a stopover in Addis Ababa.”

The group is expected in this country on Wednesday.

Monyela urged companies evacuating staff from volatile regions such as Sudan to alert Dirco as there are “certain interventions that can only be made by government”.

He also confirmed that all South Africans known to the department have been successfully evacuated from Sudan, with 51 arriving home on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

