Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Life Esidimeni Inquest in the High Court in Pretoria.
Mahlangu allegedly ordered the closure of the Life Esidimeni facilities and the unprocedural relocation of over 3000 mentally ill patients to ill-equipped and unregistered NGOs.
WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni Inquest - Qedani Mahlangu testifies
