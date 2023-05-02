South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni Inquest - Qedani Mahlangu testifies

02 May 2023 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Life Esidimeni Inquest in the High Court in Pretoria.

Mahlangu allegedly ordered the closure of the Life Esidimeni facilities and the unprocedural relocation of over 3000 mentally ill patients to ill-equipped and unregistered NGOs.

READ MORE:

Being a good doctor requires empathy, says outgoing health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

For the past seven years, Prof Makgoba has led a Pretoria-based staff of thirty who investigated patient complaints against health practitioners, ...
News
1 week ago

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed as Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers not paid

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was expected to appear in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday but her legal team has not yet been paid.
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Neglected and dysfunctional Gauteng hospitals face collapse

The Gauteng health system lies in tatters while dedicated healthcare workers soldier on under-resourced, underpaid and overworked
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Nepotism: a fine art at Fort Hare? News
  3. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  4. Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order South Africa
  5. Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York