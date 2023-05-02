South Africa

Water and power woes stifle hospitality sector growth: Fedhasa

02 May 2023 - 12:37
Hotels are driving hospitality sector growth but the industry continues to grapple with basic infrastructure issues. File photo.
Hotels are driving hospitality sector growth but the industry continues to grapple with basic infrastructure issues. File photo.
Image: Elizabeth Sleith

While South Africa's hospitality industry is on the path to recovery, the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) warns that basic infrastructural challenges will hamper further growth.

Stats SA's latest data shows an overall growth in the hospitality sector in the first quarter of 2023, with hotels the driving force.

Income from hotels showed positive growth at 69.1%, an increase of 6.2% on January 2023.

The food and beverage segment remains under pressure, though it is showing signs of growth in some areas. 

The most significant growth has been in bar sales, at 35.5% compared to 2022. 

Restaurants and coffee shops have shown strong performance,  with a 15.7% increase in January and 16.4% increase in February.

First Covid, now blackouts cripple South Africa’s restaurant industry

Load-shedding adds insult to injury for those struggling in the hospitality industry
News
1 month ago

“We are delighted to see the strong growth in the hospitality sector as evidenced by the latest Statistics SA report, particularly the 35.5% increase in bar sales. This is a testament to the resilience of our industry and its ability to recover from the challenges of the pandemic,” said Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.

“It is important the data is viewed within context, especially in terms of the positive growth in the food and beverage data. Despite this growth, profit margins are being squeezed due to rising food costs, electricity challenges and the cost of additional overheads, such as diesel for generators. 

“Businesses also have to contend with water shortages or an erratic supply. The south coast of KwaZulu-Natal is particularly struggling with this. As a result, businesses must invest significantly in alternative energy and water sources to keep the lights on and ensure supply.

“Basic infrastructural challenges are putting additional pressure on an industry which has had a steep hill to climb in terms of recovery. We have to deliver ‘business as usual’ for our guests, but these challenges are impacting our ability to grow, to contribute to the economy and to create jobs.

“It is therefore critical for local municipalities and government to improve basic infrastructure, such as electricity and water supply, to ensure a positive guest experience and position South Africa as a favourable destination for local and international visitors.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

New website tells Durban if beaches are 'poo' free or not

A University of KwaZulu-Natal scientist has devised an online warning system to tell beachgoers in real time whether it is safe to "come to the sea".
News
5 days ago

Mixed reaction to eThekwini mayor's state of the city address

The 2023 eThekwini state of the city address elicited mixed reaction from opposition parties in the council on Wednesday.
Politics
5 days ago

De Lille appoints three people to manage affairs of SA Tourism board

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille on Friday gazetted the appointment of three people to manage the affairs of the SA Tourism board until the ...
News
1 week ago

SA’s provincial reserves urgently need support to protect biodiversity

The Endangered Wildlife Trust has identified 29 out of 429 provincial reserves requiring urgent intervention
Science
1 week ago

Durban beaches stayed open during holidays despite unacceptably high E. coli levels: report

A recently released report shows that at least four Durban beaches were open to the public over the December festive season in spite of water quality ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Nepotism: a fine art at Fort Hare? News
  3. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  4. Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order South Africa
  5. Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York