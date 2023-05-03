Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her five co-accused were back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday where their bail hearing was postponed.
IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply for bail
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
