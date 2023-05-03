South Africa

KZN criminals will have 'no breathing space', vows provincial police boss

03 May 2023 - 11:44
More than 8,000 people have been arrested for various crimes in KwaZulu-Natal recently. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The head of police in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to give criminals “no breathing space” after more than 300 illegal weapons and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition were removed from the province's streets.

Recent police operations have focused on parts of the province where gun violence has claimed the lives of scores of people.

“Relentless quests to rid our communities of illegal firearms also paid off when police recovered 325 firearms, inclusive of 26 rifles, 20 shotguns and 29 homemade firearms,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, adding that 2,375 rounds of ammunition were seized from those arrested.

Overall, police arrested 8,809 people for murder, attempted murder, robberies, rape, drug dealing and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. 

“Efforts to bring justice to the victims of crimes yielded desired results when 185 suspects were arrested in connection with cases of murder and 112 more for attempted murder.”

Two cops shot, service pistols taken, in separate Pretoria incidents

Criminals who shot two different officers in different incidents in Pretoria at the weekend, also took their service pistols
News
1 week ago

More than 100 people were nabbed for business and house robberies; 205 were arrested for rape; and 1,058 were brought before the courts in connection with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.    

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said intelligence-led operations will continue and “police will enforce the law so much that those involved in criminal activities will be out of a breathing space. 

“Police are determined to bring stability, peace and order in our province. 

“No amount or anarchy will be tolerated and no self-proclaimed gang or crime kingpin will have a luxury of space to torment and terrorise law-abiding citizens.”

He appealed to communities to continue providing police with “useful tip-offs that contribute to our intelligence capacity and lead to the arrest of dangerous suspects”.

TimesLIVE

