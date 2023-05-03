A 50-year-old man from Cape Town is in a stable condition after a shark attack at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon the man was bitten by the shark while surfing at Supertubes.
Lambinon said their duty crew was alerted at 5.30pm by a bystander who requested access to the NSIR shark bite kit and initiated first-aid treatment.
“The man is stable condition and in good spirits. He has been transported to hospital,” Lambinon said.
He said the NSIR was appealing to the public to be cautious after the incident.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man, 50, stable after being attacked by a shark at Jeffreys Bay
Image: 123RF/Tatiana Shepeleva
A 50-year-old man from Cape Town is in a stable condition after a shark attack at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon the man was bitten by the shark while surfing at Supertubes.
Lambinon said their duty crew was alerted at 5.30pm by a bystander who requested access to the NSIR shark bite kit and initiated first-aid treatment.
“The man is stable condition and in good spirits. He has been transported to hospital,” Lambinon said.
He said the NSIR was appealing to the public to be cautious after the incident.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Man attacked by shark while diving for crayfish in Eastern Cape
Nearly a third of 5,440 large carnivore attacks on humans were fatal
'I just saw this torpedo come at me' — US actress describes Clifton seal attack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos