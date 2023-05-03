Man, 50, stable after being attacked by a shark at Jeffreys Bay

South Africa

The man sustained an injury to his shoulder and was in a stable condition.
Image: 123RF/Tatiana Shepeleva

A 50-year-old man from Cape Town is in a stable condition after a shark attack at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon the man was bitten by the shark while surfing at Supertubes.

Lambinon said their duty crew was alerted at 5.30pm  by a bystander who requested access to the NSIR shark bite kit and initiated first-aid treatment.

“The man is stable condition and in good spirits. He has been transported to hospital,” Lambinon said. 

He said the NSIR was appealing to the public to be cautious after the incident.

