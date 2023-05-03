‘Sloppy’ police work raises suspicions

The University of Fort Hare has raised concerns about alleged poor police work around the death of a member of the protection unit, Msingathi Langa, whose vehicle was rammed over the weekend.
Langa died in a car crash on Sunday after a NP200 bakkie allegedly rammed into his vehicle along Cambridge Road in Qonce, Eastern Cape.
University spokesperson JP Roodt said there was lack of basic and fundamental procedural forensic protocols at the crime scene, with police allegedly failing to document the registration details of the car that rammed into Langa’s vehicle.
“No accident reports were taken or filed before the vehicles were moved. We have established the Qonce police station omitted to document the vehicle registration details of the car that rammed into Mr Langa’s car in the station’s OB [occurrence book],” he said.
“Concerningly, authorities failed to take blood tests to determine if this was a case of drunken driving or deliberate, despite the fact the driver was delivered to the police through a civil arrest by our protection services. While authorities knew the identity of the driver allegedly responsible on Sunday, they only made an arrest today. These developments, in our opinion, are highly suspicious. The university formally requests an investigation into police conduct.
“The university notes with concern a televised interview where police minister Bheki Cele indicated foul play cannot be ruled out.”
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana said people had the right to raise concerns about police work, but said police were unable to comment about crime scene details as this may potentially jeopardise ongoing investigations.
“For this reason, we encourage those who have concerns and suspicions about the way the crime scene was handled to please lodge their complaint with the King William’s Town police station management for clarity and amicable resolution of the misunderstanding around these matters.”
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of investigations and anyone with information that can assist is requested to make contact with the investigating officer.”
‘Sloppy’ police work raises suspicions
‘Authorities failed to take blood tests’
Image: Supplied
The University of Fort Hare has raised concerns about alleged poor police work around the death of a member of the protection unit, Msingathi Langa, whose vehicle was rammed over the weekend.
Langa died in a car crash on Sunday after a NP200 bakkie allegedly rammed into his vehicle along Cambridge Road in Qonce, Eastern Cape.
University spokesperson JP Roodt said there was lack of basic and fundamental procedural forensic protocols at the crime scene, with police allegedly failing to document the registration details of the car that rammed into Langa’s vehicle.
“No accident reports were taken or filed before the vehicles were moved. We have established the Qonce police station omitted to document the vehicle registration details of the car that rammed into Mr Langa’s car in the station’s OB [occurrence book],” he said.
“Concerningly, authorities failed to take blood tests to determine if this was a case of drunken driving or deliberate, despite the fact the driver was delivered to the police through a civil arrest by our protection services. While authorities knew the identity of the driver allegedly responsible on Sunday, they only made an arrest today. These developments, in our opinion, are highly suspicious. The university formally requests an investigation into police conduct.
“The university notes with concern a televised interview where police minister Bheki Cele indicated foul play cannot be ruled out.”
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana said people had the right to raise concerns about police work, but said police were unable to comment about crime scene details as this may potentially jeopardise ongoing investigations.
“For this reason, we encourage those who have concerns and suspicions about the way the crime scene was handled to please lodge their complaint with the King William’s Town police station management for clarity and amicable resolution of the misunderstanding around these matters.”
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of investigations and anyone with information that can assist is requested to make contact with the investigating officer.”
Five suspects accused of Fort Hare killings in court
Langa, who worked for the university from 2013, was a key witness in the murder cases of two colleagues after five people were arrested.
The five are accused of being involved in the January attempted murder of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, which led to the death of his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele.
They also face a murder charge for the death of the university’s fleet manager, Petrus Roets, who was shot and killed in his car at the Gonubie off-ramp outside East London.
Roodt said Langa’s family identified him on Tuesday morning.
“It is painful today for us to share that our colleague’s parents are in mourning and that Mr Langa’s sister has been bereaved of her only sibling,” he said.
“We remember our colleague for always having one of the warmest and most sincere smiles, and for the deep levels of respect and courtesy he exhibited to those he worked with, and those who encountered him.”
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
READ MORE:
Police welcome progress in University of Fort Hare murder investigations
Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders
'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to President Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos