Three KZN brothers sentenced to life imprisonment for killing their parents

03 May 2023 - 13:28
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The couple was at their home on February 27 2020 when they were attacked and shot dead by their sons. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Three KwaZulu-Natal brothers have been sentenced to life behind bars for killing their parents in Ngudwini in 2020. 

The Pietermaritzburg high court sentenced Zakhele Sibiya, 37, Philani Sibiya, 35, and Lamulani Sibiya, 23, to six life imprisonment terms and an additional 30 years after they were convicted for the murder of Khetheyakhe Mxoveni Sibiya, 70, Thembisile Sibiya, 61. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the couple was at their home on February 27 2020 when they were attacked and shot dead by their sons.  

“Police investigations pointed to the victims’ three sons and the law had to take its course. The sons were arrested and charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” he said.

“They made several appearances before the court and police successfully opposed their bid for bail until the day of their sentencing.”

