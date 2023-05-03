Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her three co-accused are back before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The four appeared in court for the first time last month but were reminded in custody while Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, was released on R10,000 bail.
They are all charged for their alleged involvement in the escape of convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha and co-accused in court for bail hearing
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her three co-accused are back before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The four appeared in court for the first time last month but were reminded in custody while Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, was released on R10,000 bail.
They are all charged for their alleged involvement in the escape of convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ronald Lamola confirms notice of termination of Mangaung prison contract
How police identified the body in Bester's cell
You can rent Bester and Magudumana's Hyde Park mansion for R70k a month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos