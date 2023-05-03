On Tuesday the high court in Pretoria heard that Kelly Khumalo’s son Christian witnessed some of the attack that later led to footballer Senzo Meyiwa being fatally shot.
“There was a scuffle because Senzo is the one who proceeded towards the guy who had a firearm and they proceeded towards the kitchen. I remember what I took was the phone and when I went to the kitchen, Christian was in the kitchen looking at what was happening,” Mthokozisi Twala told the court on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
