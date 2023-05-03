South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

03 May 2023 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

On Tuesday the high court in Pretoria heard that Kelly Khumalo’s son Christian witnessed some of the attack that later led to footballer Senzo Meyiwa being fatally shot.

“There was a scuffle because Senzo is the one who proceeded towards the guy who had a firearm and they proceeded towards the kitchen.  I remember what I took was the phone and when I went to the kitchen, Christian was in the kitchen looking at what was happening,” Mthokozisi Twala told the court on Tuesday.

