Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu will continue to give evidence before the Life Esidimeni inquest in the high court in Pretoria.
Mahlangu started giving testimony on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE | Former health MEC continues testimony at Life Esidimeni inquest
Premier’s budget committee led by Makhura made decision to terminate Life Esidimeni contract, says Qedani Mahlangu
‘I cried when I was appointed health MEC’: Qedani Mahlangu at Life Esidimeni inquest
Life Esidimeni inquest postponed as Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers not paid
