South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Former health MEC continues testimony at Life Esidimeni inquest

03 May 2023 - 10:00 By TIMESLIVE

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu will continue to give evidence before the Life Esidimeni inquest in the high court in Pretoria.

Mahlangu started giving testimony on Tuesday.

Premier’s budget committee led by Makhura made decision to terminate Life Esidimeni contract, says Qedani Mahlangu

Mahlangu says she relied on professionals employed in the department for guidance on where patients should be sent.
14 hours ago

‘I cried when I was appointed health MEC’: Qedani Mahlangu at Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng health MEC tells Pretoria high court she broke down when she got the job as she knew she would be entering ‘the lion’s den’.
19 hours ago

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed as Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers not paid

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was expected to appear in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday but her legal team has not yet been paid.
3 weeks ago
