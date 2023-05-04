South Africa

Body of fisherman who drowned in Tugela River on Tuesday, recovered

04 May 2023 - 19:51
The body of a fisherman who drowned on Tuesday in the Tugela River was recovered on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

The body of a fisherman who drowned on Tuesday in the Tugela River was recovered on Thursday, after an intensive two-day search.

According to Samantha Meyrick of IPSS, the body was recovered in Sansouchi. 

“Search and recovery efforts continued this morning for the fisherman who drowned in the Tugela River on Tuesday afternoon. After an extensive two-day search, the man’s body was spotted by the local community downriver from where he disappeared under the water,” she said.

Meyrick said the rescue team members were able to recover the body without coming into contact with any crocodiles.

TimesLIVE

