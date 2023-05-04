South Africa

Country has 25-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, says Joe Phaahla

04 May 2023 - 19:56
South Africans not vaccinating any more. Stock image.
South Africans not vaccinating any more. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ dzein

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the country is now sitting with more than 25-million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He was speaking at the presidential health summit in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

We know the difficulties we went through in accessing vaccines for Covid-19. Because of late acquisition we are now sitting with more than 25-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine because of hoarding by developed countries at the height of Covid-19.

“While the situation is fluid, based on appropriate procurement and financial management, we have not experienced any widespread shortages of any essential medicines over the past five years.”

The last time the government gave an update on Covid-19 statistics was in February. At the time the recovery rate was 97.3% and the vaccine uptake was at 38,405.

Foster Mohale, department of health spokesperson, said he was not aware if there were currently new infections or hospitalisations.

Mohale said the people who were still getting vaccinated were those living with comorbidities “and adults who are high risk”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Dr Magome Masike is new CEO of the Health Professions Council

The minister of health has appointed a new CEO for the Health Professions Council of South Africa.
News
1 week ago

Medico-legal claims a high risk to healthcare: health minister Joe Phaahla

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla says medical litigation is a major challenge in the department.
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga patients forced to seek help at Gauteng mental health facilities

Mpumalanga is the only province that does not have a specialised facility to cater to people with dual mental health issues, says health minister Dr ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply ... South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  4. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  5. Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga South Africa

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters