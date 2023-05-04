South Africa

Elderly woman shot while waiting for a bus in Durban

04 May 2023 - 09:42
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Netcare 911 said an elderly woman was shot in the right thigh while waiting on the side of the road for a bus.
Image: supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after she was shot while waiting for a bus on the corners of North Coast and Effingham roads, Durban, on Wednesday afternoon. 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the woman was shot in her leg. 

“Reports indicate an elderly woman was shot in the right thigh while waiting on the side of the road for a bus. When medics arrived on the scene, they found the lady unresponsive on the ground, noting a large open wound and extensive blood loss.”

“The woman was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and, once stabilised, transported to hospital for further care,” he said.

Police were on the scene, he added. 

TimesLIVE

