South Africa

Judgment in case of murder of mom and daughter stuffed in suitcase expected on Tuesday

04 May 2023 - 15:57 By LWAZI HLANGU
A Durban mom and her teenage daughter were killed in October 2020 in an apparent witchcraft-motivated crime. File photo.
A Durban mom and her teenage daughter were killed in October 2020 in an apparent witchcraft-motivated crime. File photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Judgment for a double-murder case involving a mother and daughter and their neighbours is expected to be handed down in the Durban high court on Tuesday.

Slindile Zamisa, 43, her daughter, Andile Zamisa, 23, and a teenager appeared in the Durban high court on Thursday. They are facing two counts of murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice charges regarding the murder of neighbour Simangele Simamane and her 12-year-old daughter, Sbongakonke Mthembu, whom they accused of witchcraft.

Simamane and her daughter’s bodies were found stuffed in a suitcase on Lwandle Drive, KwaDabeka, in October 2020.

According to the court indictment, on October 6 2020, the three together with another woman, Nomfundo Ngcobo, are said to have engaged the mother and daughter under the guise of wanting to resolve issues between Sbongakonke and the teenage accused.

When Simamane and her daughter arrived at their house in Newlands West, Zamisa and her family allegedly accused them of practising witchcraft and killing Bheki Ngcobo, who was Nomfundo and the teen's father as well as Slindile Zamisa’s husband.

Man accused of murdering a mother and child, stuffing them in suitcase

A 41-year-old man will appear in court on Friday for allegedly murdering a woman and her child and stuffing their bodies into a suitcase.
News
2 years ago

They then held them against their will and tortured them to death before allegedly dumping their bodies in a suitcase in KwaDabeka, where they were eventually discovered.

Nomfundo’s then boyfriend, Sthembiso Lamula, is said to have helped with disposing the bodies. The two have since been sentenced to 20 years and six years, respectively, for their role in the murders and disposing of the bodies.

Simamane’s cause of death was determined to be “blunt-force head and soft-tissue injuries and strangulation”, while her daughter’s was said to be “consistent with ligature compression of the neck”.

It was previously reported that Nomfundo, a state witness, testified that the attack stemmed from a prophecy by a relative that Simamane was involved in the murder of Bheki Ngcobo. The witness detailed how she and the three accused tortured the deceased to death.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga

The murder charge faced by Thabo Bester, his lover Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused has been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority ...
News
1 day ago

Northern Cape man in court for murder of his girlfriend

A 49-year-old man from Barkley West, in Kimberley, Northern Cape appeared briefly in court in connection with the murder of his 61-year-old ...
News
1 day ago

Grandmother and boyfriend charged with murders of two Soweto boys

The grandmother of one of the boys murdered in Soweto appeared together with her partner in the Protea magistrate's court on Friday.
News
6 days ago

What led mother and uncle to ‘sacrifice’ two-year-old Athalia

The siblings were going through financial difficulties after their father, who had spoilt them with luxuries, died
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply ... South Africa
  2. Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga South Africa
  3. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. WATCH | Dr Nandipha and co-accused in court for bail hearing South Africa
  5. Changes made to Sassa payment dates for May — here's what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka