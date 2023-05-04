According to the airline, many travellers were flying between Johannesburg and Cape Town, followed by Johannesburg and Durban.
POLL | Did you get lucky with FlySafair's R9 tickets?
Image: Esa Alexander
With more than 1.4-million hopefuls having tried to get their hands on R9 tickets, FlySafair's annual sale remains a talking point on social media.
On Wednesday morning the airline announced the sale and within hours the tickets were sold out, with 50,372 people getting lucky.
Speaking to SAfm, chief marketing officer at FlySafair Kirby Gordon said there was a rush in sales, with 500 tickets sold in a minute at one point.
“For us, this is a marketing activity. By doing it at this kind of price point, we are effectively paying these individuals to fly because airport taxes are far more than R9.”
According to the airline, many travellers were flying between Johannesburg and Cape Town, followed by Johannesburg and Durban.
The annual sale started in August 2015.
“There is usually a great deal of buzz and the interaction we get from social media is incredible. We’re always amazed at how creative and funny South Africans are,” Gordon said.
Those who scored tickets took to social media to share their wins, while those who were unlucky questioned the legitimacy of the sale.
One user blamed the airline’s website for not cashing in.
“Very bad system of working, I entered all my details right to the end and when it was payment time there was an error. The same thing happened last year. Come on Safair, you’re disappointing,” said Roseley Govender.
